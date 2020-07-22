Symmetry Partners LLC Makes New $234,000 Investment in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,453 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in eBay by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,753,988 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $52,725,000 after buying an additional 211,194 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 380.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,643 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 21,098 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in eBay by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,985 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 11,154 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in eBay by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,695 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 192,551 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $10,099,000 after acquiring an additional 87,745 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $2,413,427.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $56.59 on Wednesday. eBay Inc has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $61.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.19 and its 200 day moving average is $40.42. The company has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.25.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

