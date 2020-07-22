Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Buys New Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,011,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,967,000 after purchasing an additional 67,475 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 9.2% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Teradyne in the first quarter valued at $12,983,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne by 91.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of TER opened at $89.72 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $42.87 and a one year high of $90.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.31. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TER. Craig Hallum cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Teradyne from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Northland Securities lowered Teradyne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

In other Teradyne news, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $1,577,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,431.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 30,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $1,877,765.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,437 shares in the company, valued at $26,759,910.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.