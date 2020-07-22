Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,439 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 5.1% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $208.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.53. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $130.78 and a 1-year high of $216.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $1,583.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Griffin Securities raised their price objective on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.83.

Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

