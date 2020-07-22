Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $133,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 957,813 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,769,885,000 after purchasing an additional 65,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,138.29 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,344.29. The firm has a market cap of $1,594.51 billion, a PE ratio of 152.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,778.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,859.28.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

