WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Sells 39 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,311 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 5.7% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 35.6% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Apple by 150.0% during the first quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $388.00 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $399.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.86. The firm has a market cap of $1,705.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cascend Securities increased their price target on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Apple from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.56.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

