Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Cut by Paulson Wealth Management Inc.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,055 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.0% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $536,884,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,783,310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Apple by 18.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,850,960,000 after buying an additional 4,148,565 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Apple by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,399,318,000 after buying an additional 3,000,800 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $388.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $399.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $358.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,705.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Apple from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.56.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

