Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Sells 17 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.0% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $294,639,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $8,070,972,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,417,828,000 after acquiring an additional 795,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,305,379,000 after acquiring an additional 563,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,859.28.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,138.29 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,344.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,594.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.74, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,778.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2,256.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

