Cumberland Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 547 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,336,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $21,140,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,001,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 796 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 5th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,859.28.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,138.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,778.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,256.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,594.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

