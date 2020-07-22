Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Marathon Asset Management LLP’s 9th Largest Position

Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,339 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 15,527 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.2% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $144,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $294,639,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $2,313,511,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,768,454,000 after buying an additional 147,641 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,968,262,000 after buying an additional 312,549 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after buying an additional 435,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,138.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,594.51 billion, a PE ratio of 152.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,344.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,778.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,256.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. China International Capital lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,859.28.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

