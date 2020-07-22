Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Cut by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,439 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 7.8% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth $50,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth $51,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Apple by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $388.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $399.82. The firm has a market cap of $1,705.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.86.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $340.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Apple from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Apple from $285.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.56.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

