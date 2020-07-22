HighTower Trust Services LTA Trims Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

HighTower Trust Services LTA cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,811 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 12,188 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.9% of HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth about $536,884,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,783,310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Apple by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,850,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Apple by 21.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of Apple stock opened at $388.00 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $399.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $358.77 and its 200 day moving average is $309.86. The stock has a market cap of $1,705.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Apple from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.56.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.