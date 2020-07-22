Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,504,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,632,724,000 after acquiring an additional 395,883 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,204,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,932,000 after acquiring an additional 627,213 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,495,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,994,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,949 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,132,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,788,000 after acquiring an additional 130,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $687,326,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PNC. Compass Point raised their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $138.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.21.

In other news, Director Richard J. Harshman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.55 per share, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,182.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $107.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79. The firm has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.68.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

