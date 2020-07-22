Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 81,107 PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 81,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,534,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 158.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 18,952 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PNC opened at $107.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Compass Point raised their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.21.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Richard J. Harshman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.55 per share, with a total value of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,182.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

