Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,625 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 4.6% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,138.29 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,344.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,778.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1,594.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Rowe raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,859.28.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

