Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 126,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 89,203 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.7% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $45,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $388.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $399.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $358.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1,705.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $326.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.56.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

