U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:USB opened at $36.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $61.11. The firm has a market cap of $55.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.16.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Stephens reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

