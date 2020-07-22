Vident Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 220.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 10.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAN opened at $72.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.42. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.57 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 2.03.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business’s revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MAN shares. CL King decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $107.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

