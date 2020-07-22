Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.0% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its stake in shares of Apple by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $4,032,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 276,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $70,330,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $1,888,000. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $388.00 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $399.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $358.77 and its 200-day moving average is $309.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,705.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $326.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Apple from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.56.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

