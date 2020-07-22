Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $44.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $76.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.93 and its 200 day moving average is $49.68.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

