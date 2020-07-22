Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 4,412 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 54.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,629 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,412 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In other Cadence Design Systems news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $14,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 406,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,436,999. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $4,949,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 802,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,394,629.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 388,256 shares of company stock worth $36,091,051. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.17.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $103.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.80. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $51.39 and a twelve month high of $106.54. The firm has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $638.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.09 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.