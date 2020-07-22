Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 337.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the second quarter worth about $552,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 227.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 23.2% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comerica alerts:

Shares of CMA opened at $37.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.03. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $74.04.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.17 million. Comerica had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMA. B. Riley raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Cfra cut shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.