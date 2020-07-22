Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Cut by Corbenic Partners LLC

Corbenic Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,807 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 3.6% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Apple by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $388.00 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $399.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,705.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $409.26 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Nomura raised their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.56.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

