Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Decreased by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,954 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,911 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 6.4% of San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $536,884,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $3,783,310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Apple by 18.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,850,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Apple by 21.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nomura Securities boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.56.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $388.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $399.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,705.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $358.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.86.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.