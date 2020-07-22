Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 419,029 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,107 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 5.7% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $152,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 1,467 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. raised its holdings in Apple by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Seven Post Investment Office LP lifted its position in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.2% during the first quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple stock opened at $388.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $358.77 and a 200-day moving average of $309.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $399.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1,705.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $326.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Apple from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $385.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.56.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.