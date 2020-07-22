Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $101.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $72.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.17.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $103.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.10. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $51.39 and a 1-year high of $106.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $638.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.09 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 49,159 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total value of $4,032,512.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 179,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,754,818.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $4,949,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 802,128 shares in the company, valued at $79,394,629.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 388,256 shares of company stock worth $36,091,051. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $12,738,711,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,625,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,956,485,000 after buying an additional 2,872,493 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $166,130,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,551,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,753,472,000 after buying an additional 2,198,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $103,594,000. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

