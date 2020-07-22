Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 781 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 65.6% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 137.8% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 198.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Argus dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, CIBC cut Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.79.

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total transaction of $33,689.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,072.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE WM opened at $107.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $126.79. The company has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

