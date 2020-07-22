Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Sector Gamma AS grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 117,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,412,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 409,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,698,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,213,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.38.

JNJ opened at $149.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.