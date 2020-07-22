Western Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% during the second quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 17,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 16,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 244,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $149.74 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $394.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Several analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.