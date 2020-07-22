Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 97 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 10.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOC opened at $308.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.04. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $263.31 and a 12-month high of $385.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $438.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $366.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $381.83.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

