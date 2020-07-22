Symmetry Partners LLC Invests $215,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $368,090.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $123.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.79.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $135.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $124.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.13. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $137.65.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.