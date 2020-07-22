Empirical Finance LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter worth $234,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 99.7% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 7.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,088,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter worth $1,134,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 264.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $174.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.48 and its 200 day moving average is $174.32. Global Payments Inc has a 1 year low of $105.54 and a 1 year high of $209.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $230.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.33.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total transaction of $83,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,138,461.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 8,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $1,525,909.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,296,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,297 shares of company stock worth $1,971,082. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.