Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2020

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will announce $0.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.53. Mondelez International posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. BidaskClub raised Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 249.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock opened at $54.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

