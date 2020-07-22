Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Lowered by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 665 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,138.29 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,344.29. The firm has a market cap of $1,594.51 billion, a PE ratio of 152.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,778.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2,256.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,859.28.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

