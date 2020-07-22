Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 220.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 13,870 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 523.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 18,937 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 15,898 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $620,000. 61.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William A. Smith bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $323,685.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

KMI stock opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.04. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

