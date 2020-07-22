Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 19,903 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $197,547,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 62.0% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 51,098,081 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $246,804,000 after acquiring an additional 19,549,840 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $20,458,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 4,281.6% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,796,572 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $18,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709,924 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Ford Motor by 22.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,113,378 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $72,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

F stock opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $10.35. The firm has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $34.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on F shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

In other Ford Motor news, COO James D. Farley, Jr. bought 194,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 828,922 shares in the company, valued at $4,252,369.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

