Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AON by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AON by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of AON by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $195.00 per share, with a total value of $13,650,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Y. Woo sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.80, for a total transaction of $118,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,080,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,850 shares of company stock valued at $560,250. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AON stock opened at $206.22 on Wednesday. Aon PLC has a 12-month low of $143.93 and a 12-month high of $238.19. The company has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.15.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. AON had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 63.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AON. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of AON from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of AON from $230.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AON from $202.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of AON from $232.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of AON from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AON currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.27.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

