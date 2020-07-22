SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.95 Million Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,248 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $4,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 204.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEAK. Mizuho lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

NASDAQ PEAK opened at $25.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.98. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $18.63 and a 12 month high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.36 million. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

