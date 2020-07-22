Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 1,150 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USB. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 815,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,366,000 after purchasing an additional 20,236 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 405,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,026,000 after acquiring an additional 88,226 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 464.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 114,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 94,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after acquiring an additional 10,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

USB stock opened at $36.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.63. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The firm has a market cap of $55.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.16.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday. Compass Point lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. DA Davidson began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.89.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

