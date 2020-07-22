SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 851.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $4,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 12.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,039,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,273,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,388 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $103,301,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $75,723,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the first quarter worth $75,655,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 207.3% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 587,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,800,000 after purchasing an additional 396,394 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 11,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $1,959,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total value of $1,435,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,855,292.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 721,041 shares of company stock valued at $115,476,023. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SGEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.42.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $177.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.46 and its 200-day moving average is $134.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of -94.47 and a beta of 1.46. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.44 and a 52 week high of $187.99.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $234.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.59 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

