Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $570,000 Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,655,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,037,366,000 after buying an additional 148,341 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,572,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $616,431,000 after buying an additional 72,678 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 32.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,112,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $506,970,000 after buying an additional 516,115 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $472,627,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,249,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,429,000 after buying an additional 585,366 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $3,527,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $7,805,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,376 shares of company stock worth $19,055,754 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $357.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $181.38 and a 1-year high of $362.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $315.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.32.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $340.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.50.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

