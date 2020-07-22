Empirical Finance LLC Grows Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Lam Research by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $4,046,397.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 10,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $3,676,617.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,376 shares of company stock worth $19,055,754 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Lam Research from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on Lam Research from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lam Research from $340.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.50.

LRCX opened at $357.02 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $181.38 and a one year high of $362.20. The company has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.32.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

