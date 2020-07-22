Empirical Finance LLC Raises Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,113,711,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 118.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,733,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $970,220,000 after acquiring an additional 16,151,261 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $671,833,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 72.1% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 31,816,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,038,163,000 after acquiring an additional 13,324,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 18.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,652,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,391,757,000 after acquiring an additional 6,714,969 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BSX opened at $37.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.04 and a 200 day moving average of $37.53. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $46.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 39.75% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Boston Scientific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

