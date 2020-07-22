Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 177 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $483,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $492,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after buying an additional 23,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,357,000 after buying an additional 8,257 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $147.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.31 and a 200 day moving average of $152.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $63.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.92. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 17.20%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at $748,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.14.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

