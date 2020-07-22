Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 732,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,490,000 after purchasing an additional 182,829 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 674,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,062,000 after acquiring an additional 17,338 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth $13,519,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,140,000 after acquiring an additional 46,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,000,000 after acquiring an additional 17,351 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCR stock opened at $217.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.17 and a 200 day moving average of $182.80. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $118.99 and a 1 year high of $219.61.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

