Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,689 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at $441,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,445,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,393,000 after purchasing an additional 122,412 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUMC stock opened at $53.58 on Wednesday. Yum China Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $54.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.41. Yum China had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Yum China’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YUMC. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on Yum China from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Yum China presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.22.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

