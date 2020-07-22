Tributary Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 880 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,218,129,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in BlackRock by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,798,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,924,000 after purchasing an additional 774,309 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in BlackRock by 2,569.8% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 721,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,586,000 after purchasing an additional 694,599 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $485,668,000 after purchasing an additional 382,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,255,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,632,002,000 after purchasing an additional 295,599 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLK stock opened at $580.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $592.48. The stock has a market cap of $89.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $551.86 and its 200 day moving average is $505.90.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.41 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 28.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.98%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.53, for a total value of $791,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total transaction of $1,052,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,546 shares of company stock worth $6,382,691 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus increased their price target on BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.17.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

