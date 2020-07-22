Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2020

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 235.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 788 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,542,000. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 251 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $391,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,138.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,778.78 and its 200 day moving average is $2,256.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,594.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 5th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rowe increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,859.28.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

