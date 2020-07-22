1,200 Shares in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Bought by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Menlo Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,867,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 374.5% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,220 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 56,209 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 60.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,911 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 23,655 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the second quarter worth $657,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 29.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $37.01 on Wednesday. Twitter Inc has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The company has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.58. The company has a current ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Twitter had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $807.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $287,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,530 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $290,312.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,584 shares of company stock worth $2,652,719 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Twitter from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday. China International Capital reduced their price objective on Twitter from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Twitter from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.46.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

