NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 64.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,989 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 9.4% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 63,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,003,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the second quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the second quarter valued at $308,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $19.94 on Wednesday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.02.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.21 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 125.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In related news, President Samir Kapuria sold 45,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $930,788.82. Following the transaction, the president now owns 291,481 shares in the company, valued at $6,007,423.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Feld sold 10,900,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $228,577,089.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,967.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NLOK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.73.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

