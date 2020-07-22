Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 152.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,127 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,842 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.9% of Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $536,884,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,178,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,290,282,000 after buying an additional 1,696,496 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,783,310,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Apple by 18.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,850,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura Securities raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $326.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 26th. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on Apple from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $388.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $358.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.86. The stock has a market cap of $1,705.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.